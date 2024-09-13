NextAsia’s new headquarters in Alabang

NEXTASIA Land Inc. marked a significant milestone with the grand inauguration and blessing of its new corporate headquarters located on the 7th Floor of the BPI-Philam Building, Alabang-Zapote Road, Madrigal Business Park, Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

The event was graced by Edgardo Lacson, director of the Philippine Stock Exchange, chairman of several companies engaged in coastal shipping, trading, information technology, environmental services, food and real estate; Arsenio Ruelo, VP/division head of BPI Commercial Banking; and NextAsia’s Land’s chief executive officer and president Cris Carreon.

“As we inaugurate this new space, we are reminded that every step forward is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the unwavering support of our partners. Together, we are not just building structures — we are building a legacy. Thank you all for being here, and for your continued trust in NextAsia Land. As we move forward, let us continue to unlock the future — today,” Carreon said.

He further emphasized the importance of collaboration and support from various stakeholders, which have been integral to the company’s success.

The new office is located in the heart of Alabang’s business district and is designed to support NextAsia Land’s expansion plans, fostering an environment of innovation and productivity. This move aligns with the company’s vision of maintaining a strong presence in the industry while delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners.