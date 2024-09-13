New jeans and P-pop icons light UP Arena

K-pop powerhouse NewJeans made a thrilling return to the Philippines, headlining a star-studded lineup of local and international talents at Coke Studio’s The Ultimate Fandom Concert.

The highly anticipated event took place on Thursday, 5 September, at the Mall of Asia Arena, drawing fans from all over who braved the heavy rains to witness the musical spectacle.

Kapamilya stars Jeremy Glinoga and AC Bonifacio hosted the event.

NewJeans -- featuring Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein -- was the ultimate highlight, closing the night with a five-song set that electrified the audience.

Kicking off with “ETA,” a track they last performed at the Asia Artist Awards in the Philippine Arena, the group continued to dazzle with performances of their latest hits, including “Bubble Gum,” “Supernatural” and “How Sweet.”

NewJeans also shared their thoughts on BINI’s hit song of the year, “Cherry on Top,” sparking a fun conversation among the group.

They started imagining what flavors they would love to see in a Coke, aside from the classic Cherry. The lively exchange revealed their playful side as they tossed around ideas for unique soda twists that could bring a fresh pop to their favorite drink.

The night reached its peak when they ended their set with the catchy Coke jingle “Zero,” creating a perfect finale that left fans in a euphoric state.

Unmatched P-pop vocals

P-pop sensation Zack Tabudlo, known for his soulful songs of love and heartache, captured every heart in the Arena. Backed by a live band, Tabudlo delivered heartfelt renditions of his hits “Nangangamba,” “Pano,” “Fallin” and “Give Me Your Forever.” His enthusiasm was evident as he proudly displayed a NewJeans lightstick, sharing his excitement about meeting the K-pop stars backstage.

The concert also featured Alamat, a P-pop boy band celebrated for incorporating various Filipino languages into their music. They energized the crowd with performances of “Maharani,” “Day and Night,” “Noli” and “Dayang.”

Rapper Nik Makino brought his signature swagger to the stage, delivering high-energy performances of “Sipag Lang” with Shao Lin, “KG,” “Moon,” “Sobrang Solid” and “We Made It.”

Kapamilya heartthrob Kyle Echarri had fans swooning with his dreamy setlist, which included “Dyosa,” “Cupid’s Aim,” “Panaginip” and “Pangako.” Meanwhile, hip-hop artist Illest Morena captivated the audience with her cool and sultry tracks “Pick Up,” “Slow Burn,” “Sabik” and “Faded.”

Adding to the night’s magic were the exciting Coke Studio collaborations, including Alamat and Nik Makino’s lively “Ngayong Gabi” and the dynamic duo of Kyle and Illest with their track “Believe.”

The Ultimate Fandom Concert wasn’t just a showcase of diverse music genres and talents -- it was a celebration of the passionate fan communities that bring them to life.