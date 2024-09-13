NCR LTO offices now open on Saturdays

The Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) announced it has begun Saturday operations as of 31 August to improve public service. LTO-NCR Regional Director Roque "Rox" I. Verzosa III stated that all LTO District/Extension Offices and Licensing Centers under LTO-NCR will now operate from Monday to Saturday for the entire month of September. This extended schedule aims to accommodate the public who cannot visit during weekdays due to work and school commitments.

The LTO-NCR offices open from Monday to Saturday include:

District/Extension Offices (DO/EO):

- Diliman DO

- Kalookan DO

- La Loma DO

- Las Piñas DO

- Makati DO

- Malabon DO

- Marikina DO

- Manila East DO

- Manila North DO

- Manila South DO

- Manila West DO

- Mandaluyong DO

- Muntinlupa DO

- Novaliches DO

- Navotas EO

- Parañaque DO

- Pasay DO

- Pasig DO

- Pateros EO

- Quezon City DO

- Quezon City EO

- San Juan DO

- Taguig EO

- Valenzuela DO

Licensing Centers/Sections/Extension Offices/Renewal Sections (LC/LS/LEO/RS):

- G. Araneta LS

- Kalookan LEO

- Las Piñas LEO

- Manila LC

- Quezon City LC

- QCLC-RS

- Parañaque LC

- Pasay City LC

- San Juan LC

- Parañaque LC-PITX

- Taguig LEO

- Valenzuela LEO

Verzosa expressed confidence that the extended hours will yield positive results, especially in serving more people. "We expect that our Saturday operations will greatly assist those who wish to transact business with our offices on weekends," he said.