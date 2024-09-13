MisOr governor race heats up

Cagayan De Oro City — The town mayor of Kinoguitan, Misamis Oriental announced on Friday that he is accepting the challenge of his fellow mayors to run as governor against the incumbent governor in the 2025 midterm election.

In a radio interview, Kinoguitan Mayor Danilo Lagbas Jr. said he has decided to accept the challenge posed by his fellow mayors in the province to run as governor against incumbent Governor Peter Unabia.

The incumbent governor also known as Sr. Pedro Unabia is in his second term after he won a landslide victory in the last 2022 elections.

Misamis Oriental is a first-class province in Northern Mindanao composed of two cities and 23 municipalities, including its capital Cagayan de Oro, an independent component city.

The province has 667,416 registered voters in the 2022 elections.