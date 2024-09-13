Mercury accepting DSWD guarantee letters

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), led by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, announced Friday that the agency had met with executives of Mercury Drug Corporation to help more Filipinos in crisis situations purchase medicines from select branches through agency-issued guarantee letters (GLs).

A guarantee letter is a document issued by the DSWD, addressed to service providers, that guarantees payment on behalf of the beneficiary, including for medicines.

Gatchalian thanked Mercury Drug Corporation president Vivian Que-Azcona for the company’s support of the DSWD’s goal to make the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program more efficient for beneficiaries and service providers.

DSWD officials attending the meeting at the drug company’s headquarters included Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez, Assistant Secretary for Statutory Programs Ada Colico, and Program Management Bureau Assistant Director Edwin Morata.

The Mercury Drug Corporation officials present were vice president for Chain Store Operations (Metro Manila Region) Martin Gumayan, assistant vice president for Chain Store Operations Ma. Asuncion DJ. Asis, vice president Jesus Mangrobang, vice president for Finance Division Wilson Chua, assistant vice president for Finance Division Rey Barza, District Manager for Institutional Accounts Management Nellie Vi Calipjo, Institutional Accounts Executive Rovilyn Nerio, operations manager Cris Victorio, and accounting manager Adelia Sarmiento.