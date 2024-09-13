Meralco levels up for hyper scale sector

To support the growth of the local hyperscale industry, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has signed an agreement with Ayala-backed A-FLOW for the 115-kV switching station construction.

The company said on Friday that the planned facility, scheduled for completion in December 2025, will help meet the power needs of the ML1 data center in Biñan, Laguna. It will also enhance system reliability, benefiting the data center and surrounding areas.

“The signing of the Switching Station Agreement and Deed of Usufruct (SSADU) for a dual feed from a 115-kV substation marks a step forward in our shared commitment to develop critical infrastructure with the highest redundancy and resiliency in the country,” A-FLOW president and FLOW Digital Infrastructure chief executive officer Amandine Wang said.

“It’s a true showcase to the market and customers of what we can do to make an impact by ensuring uninterrupted operation, mitigating risk of downtime, and enhancing reliability.”

A-FLOW is a joint venture between AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) and Singapore-based data center developer and operator FLOW Digital Infrastructure.

Data centers need to rise

Meralco acknowledges the increasing demand for data centers in the country as businesses seek advanced data management and digital services.

“With hyperscale data centers considered one of the emerging industries in the country, Meralco and its subsidiaries have been proactively preparing to meet the industry’s requirements and support its growth through our customized end-to-end energy+ solutions,” said Meralco senior vice president and chief revenue officer Ferdinand O. Geluz.

The power distributor is dedicated to meeting the hyperscale industry’s demands for high service-level agreements on redundancy and reliability, scalable capacity, safety, and renewable energy.