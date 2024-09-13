Marcos orders repair of Guimba bridge

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado Estrella III to initiate the repair of a bridge in Guimba, Nueva Ecija that will help local farmers in better transportation of their agricultural produce.

On the sidelines of the launching of the Agri-Puhunan at Pantawid Program in Guimba, Nueva Ecija, which coincides with his 67th birthday, Marcos expressed approval of Mayor Jesulito Galapon’s request for the repair of the Sta. Ana bridge and some rough roads in their town will further improve the area's tourism, trade, and agricultural industries.

The Sta. Ana bridge connects Barangay Balbalino to Barangay Sta. Ana.

Meanwhile, at least 2,500 local farmers in Nueva Ecija can avail of the benefits from the Department of Agriculture's implementation of its “Agri-Puhunan at Pantawid Program”

Under this program, each farmer will receive an Intervention Monitoring Card (IMC), which can be used to purchase seeds and fertilizers, as well as other farming tools through accredited merchants.

Marcos said the government will provide farmers with P32,000 worth of financial aid.

This cash assistance will be distributed in tranches — P8,000 every first week of each month for the next four months.