Marcos issues proclamations for special non-working days in select localities—Palace

Malacañang announced on Friday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working days in select towns in various provinces in the country.

The Presidential Communications Office stated that Marcos officially issued the separate proclamations on 11 September.

Marcos declared 20 to 21 September as special non-working days in Dingras, Ilocos Norte, and San Mateo, Rizal, respectively.

Proclamation No. 680 declares 20 September as a special non-working day in Dingras to honor Josefa Llanes-Escoda, a World War II heroine and the founder of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines.

Llanes-Escoda’s birthdate, 20 September 1898, is regularly commemorated in Dingras.

“It is fitting and proper that the people of Dingras municipality be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,” the proclamation reads.

Proclamation No. 681 declares 21 September, a special non-working day in San Mateo, Rizal, to mark the town's 452nd Founding Anniversary.