Malabon continues garbage collections

The local government of Malabon City — through its Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) — continues to collect trash materials across the city.

Based on Facebook uploads from the Malabon City CENRO, the agency has been hauling trash materials from the city’s main roads and riverbanks.

A total of 215 sacks of waste materials were recovered in the city’s rivers and creeks.

The Sucul River, which passes through the barangays of Catmon and Tonsuya, had the highest number of waste materials, totaling 74 sacks.

It was followed by the Pinagsabugan Creek in Barangay Tonsuya and Lapu-lapu Creek in Barangay Longos with 35 and 30 sacks each.

Trash materials that accumulated in Bayan-bayanan Road, Dagat-dagatan Avenue, Dalagang Bukid and other main roads have also been cleared.

In line with their garbage clearing efforts, the local government of Malabon requests cooperation from its residents to maintain the city’s cleanliness and orderliness.