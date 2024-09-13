Magnolia finds take-charge guy

Magnolia needed someone to take over at crunch time when it decided to replace its original reinforcement Glenn Robinson III.

The Hotshots management hit a jackpot bringing in former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Shabazz Muhammad.

Muhammad delivered the game-winning runner in his delayed debut as Magnolia overcame upset-conscious Terrafirma, 99-98, to bolster its playoffs chances in Group A of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup last Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Hotshots were looking for that kind of gutsy performance with the game on the line when they let go of former NBA slamdunk king Robinson after five games.

“(Robinson’s) numbers are there, which is double-double. (But) we made the change because of these kinds of games. We want somebody to take charge down the stretch like Bazz,” said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero following his team’s fourth win in seven outings.

The victory gave the Hotshots a firmer hold of solo third and allowed some breathing room from closest pursuers NorthPort and Converge, tied at 3-4, in the quarterfinals race.