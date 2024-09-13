Lea Salonga to debut on new stage

Lea Salonga screams “oh my gosh” as she unveiled her very own wax figure for Madame Tussaud’s Singapore. The Broadway icon shared the journey of how the whole project came together, including how speechless her brother Gerard was at how realistic the image was — “The hands! Those are your hands.”

This unveiling was a full circle moment for Lea as she recalled her first visit to a Madame Tussaud’s at age 12. While looking at a figure of Liza Minnelli, in her tuxedo and pixie haircut, Lea’s mom, Ligaya Salonga, says to her, “You never know. That could be you.” Forty odd years later, it came true!

Lea’s wax figure was sculpted by Iwan Rees, who is Filipino based out of Madame Tussaud’s in London. It wears a dress by Rajo Laurel, which she has actually worn in concert, and shipped from her apartment in New York! “It may still have a bit of cat hair on it,” she said jokingly.

Lea’s wax figure is the first one of a Filipino to be displayed at the Singapore branch of the museum.

The wax figure goes on display on 20 September 2024.