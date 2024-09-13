Lapu-Lapu officials probed on POGO connection

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has formed a task force to investigate allegations of involvement by Lapu-Lapu City officials and its police force in the operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

This comes as DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. issued Department Order 2024-973 last 4 September establishing the task force to probe the alleged involvement of certain local government unit (LGU) employees in illegal POGO activities in Barangay Agus.

“A task force is hereby created to investigate any possible administrative misconduct or neglect by LGU Lapu-Lapu City,” Abalos said.

The task force will be headed by lawyer Maria Elena A. Quebral, with several other lawyers as members.

The investigation comes after a joint raid by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Bureau of Immigration on the Tourist Garden Hotel resort in Lapu-Lapu City last 31 August.

Over 160 foreign nationals were rescued and arrested during the raid, which targeted an illegal POGO hub.

The operator of the hotel, Zhao Shouqui, a Chinese national, was one of 16 foreign nationals sued by the NBI in connection with the raid.

Mayor Junard Chan of Lapu-Lapu City has not yet responded to requests for comment on the allegations.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has also launched an investigation into the matter. Regional Director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin has ordered the relief of the station commander of Station 4, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, and the chief intelligence unit of LCPO to facilitate an impartial investigation.