Korda, Corpuz square off with Hull, Henseleit

GAINSVILLE, Virginia (AFP) — Top-ranked Nelly Korda and United States teammate Allisen Corpuz will face Europe’s Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit in Friday morning foursomes to open the 19th Solheim Cup under pairings revealed Thursday.

Korda, a six-time LPGA champion this season, won twice in foursomes with Corpuz last year while Germany’s Henseleit, the Paris Olympic runner-up, goes first as a rookie for holders Europe at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

“I wanted to send some experience out first and no one better than number one in the world and a pairing that was very successful last year,” US captain Stacy Lewis said. “They’re very comfortable together so I have a lot of confidence in them.”

Europe captain Suzann Pettersen of Norway went with newcomer Henseleit and English eighth-time Cup starter Hull to provide quick spark.

“They’re good friends and they get along great,” Pettersen said. “It’s nice to get Charley going. She doesn’t like to sit around and wait.”

“It’s great to get everyone going, especially the rookies. There’s no point for them to sit around and wait and wonder what it’s going to be like. Let’s just send them out and let them experience it.”

Other opening session foursomes matches send France’s Celine Boutier and Swiss rookie Albane Valenzuela against Americans Rose Zhang and rookie Lauren Coughlin; Dane Emily Pedersen and Swede Maja Stark against Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho and Swede Linn Grant with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda against second-ranked Lilia Vu and rookie Sarah Schmelzel.

The Americans lead the rivalry 10-7 with one drawn but Europe have taken the trophy three consecutive times, including as defending champions off last year’s 14-14 draw in Spain.

The Americans, who haven’t won since 2017, went 4-0 in last year’s opening foursomes session.

“It was a tough start,” Pettersen said. “Sometimes you can play good golf and still lose. You can literally get outplayed.”