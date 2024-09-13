Justin Timberlake sentenced to community service after DUI arrest

Justin Timberlake was sentenced to community service on Friday after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of driving while impaired. The 43-year-old singer was arrested in June in Sag Harbor, New York, after running a stop sign and failing to stay within his lane. Timberlake's plea agreement came after the court accepted his request to lower the charge from driving while intoxicated, avoiding potential jail time and a hefty fine.

Timberlake appeared before Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace, who handed him 25 to 40 hours of community service and a $500 fine. Additionally, Timberlake's driver’s license was suspended for 90 days in New York State. The singer agreed to issue a public service announcement, urging people to avoid driving even after consuming minimal alcohol. In his statement, Timberlake emphasized the importance of making responsible choices behind the wheel.

After the hearing, Timberlake addressed the media, expressing regret for his actions. “I try to hold myself to a very high standard, and this was not that,” he said, adding that his lapse in judgment could have been avoided. Timberlake encouraged others to use alternatives such as rideshare apps and taxis to prevent similar situations. He also expressed gratitude to the residents of Sag Harbor, acknowledging the impact of his actions on the local community.