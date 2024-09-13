Juan Karlos Labajo set to rock his first major concert

Get ready for an unforgettable night of incredible music and undeniable charisma. Juan Karlos Labajo is set to rock the arena with his first major concert of the year.

The multi-talented singer-actor recently announced on Instagram his highly anticipated “Juan Karlos Live” concert, scheduled for 29 November at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Tickets will be available starting 13 September via SM Tickets online and at outlets nationwide.

This event promises more than just a concert -- it’s an experience. Juan Karlos is known for his ability to connect with his audience. The SVIP Seated ticket holders will have exclusive merchandise and a meet-and-greet session. Fans will have the chance to get up close and personal with JK, making the evening even more memorable

Ahead of his solo concert in November, Juan Karlos will take the stage at the inaugural “Asiya: Asian Music Festival and Conference,” happening on 12 and 13 October at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

This event promises to be a massive musical celebration, featuring a stellar lineup of Filipino artists, such as Zild, Reese Lansangan, UDD and Urbandub, alongside talents from across Asia, including Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Singapore. It highlights Juan Karlos’ growing influence not just in the Philippines but across the Asian music scene.

Juan Karlos’ star has been on a meteoric rise, especially since 2023, when his hit single “Ere” rocketed to the No. 2 spot on Spotify’s Global Viral Songs chart, making him the first Filipino artist to debut on Spotify’s global Top 100 chart. “Ere” is a standout track from his album Sad Songs and Bullshit Part 1, released in September 2023, showcasing his unique sound and lyrical depth.

The album blends soulful melodies with raw, introspective lyrics that have struck a chord with listeners around the world, solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

But Juan Karlos isn’t just making waves in music. He’s also been busy expanding his acting repertoire. This year, he starred in director Benedict Mique’s Netflix film Lolo and the Kid, alongside Firefly star Euwenn Mikaell and veteran actor Joel Torre. The film, which explores themes of intergenerational friendship and personal growth, has received positive reviews, with many praising Juan Karlos’ performance.

He also lent his voice to the movie’s soundtrack, covering Kenny Rogers’ classic love song “Through the Years.” The official music video for his cover is already out on YouTube, offering fans a fresh take on the timeless hit.

For those who have followed Juan Karlos’ or JK’s journey since his days on The Voice Kids Philippines in 2014, this upcoming concert marks a significant milestone in his career. From his breakout hits like “Buwan,” “Demonyo” and “Kasing-Kasing” to his recent ventures in acting and international music festivals, JK has continuously evolved as an artist, captivating audiences with his distinct style and authenticity.

With his concert at the MOA Arena and his performance at the Asiya Music Festival, there’s no doubt that Juan Karlos is set to end the year on a high note. Whether you’ve been a fan since the beginning or are just discovering his music, this is one concert you won’t want to miss.