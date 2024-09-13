Hotel101-Fort opens doors to Miss Asia Pacific International 2024

This year’s pageant is the 41st iteration of the Miss Asia Pacific International, which was first established in 1965.

Since 2016 to date, the organization has prided itself on inclusivity and women empowerment through its “Beauty in Diversity” campaign. By welcoming married women and mothers, as well as raising the age limit to thirty, Miss Asia Pacific International president Eva Patalinjug-Lim explains that the organization hopes to empower women to become more confident and outspoken.

“We are elated that we have found a longtime partner in Hotel101 as far as championing this advocacy goes. We believe that every woman deserves the opportunity to embrace her beauty and strength. Empowerment is about breaking boundaries and celebrating diversity,” shared Patalinjug-Lim.

Hotel101 Group is a subsidiary of DoubleDragon Corporation, which operates Hotel101-Manila and Hotel101-Fort, Injap Tower Hotel in Iloilo City, and Jinjiang Inn Philippines in Ortigas, Makati, and Boracay. Hotel101 Group has unveiled its direction to begin expanding abroad across various continents, aiming to make Hotel101 the first global Filipino hotel chain.