Photos

Honoring exemplary law enforcement: Recognizing outstanding officers for service and integrity

Honoring exemplary law enforcement: Recognizing outstanding officers for service and integrity
Published on

The Rotary Club of New Manila East (RCNME), in partnership with Metrobank Foundation, honors and recognizes the exemplary service, dedication, and integrity of outstanding police officers. These officers have not only upheld the law but have also gone beyond their call of duty, making significant contributions to their communities and strengthening public trust in law enforcement.

Honorees:

• Police Major Mark Ronan Balmaceda

• Police Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Bernardino

• Police Staff Sergeant Llena Sol-Josefa M. Jovita

Photos by John Louie Abrina
John Louie Abrina
John Louie Abrina
John Louie Abrina
John Louie Abrina
Photographer's Pick
Exemplary Law Enforcement

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph