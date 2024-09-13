'Gyeongseong Creature: Season 2' coming soon

Streaming giant Netflix announced the return of 1945-set historical drama Gyeongseong Creature on Netflix on 27 September, which will take viewers to an expanded universe of present-day Seoul.

With lead stars Park Seo-joon (Ho Jae) and Han So-hee (Chae Ok), Gyeongseong Creature: Season 2 will present a “different charm” of the never-ending series of unsolved murders between the past and the present.

As the story transitions from 1945 to 2024, the characters must continue to survive the harsh realities of Gyeongseong.

The first season presented the story of two strangers on a quest to fight strange creatures and save the people of Gyeongseong, now known as Seoul, from myterious kidnappings in the dark times of spring 1945.

Gyeongseong Creature secured its place in Netflix’s Global Top 10 List (TV category) from December 2023 to January 2024.