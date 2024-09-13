Gov’t to shoulder bills in Level 3 public hospitals

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said the government will start shouldering the expenses of patients confined in Level 3 public hospitals nationwide.

Speaking during the launch of Agri-Puhunan at Pantawid Program in Guimba, Nueva Ecija, Marcos said this effort for free health and medical service will serve as his present to the patients on his 67th birthday.

“Layunin din po naming matulungan ang ating mga kababayan na may pangangailangang medikal. Kaya po sa araw na ito, sasagutin po natin ang lahat ng bayarin ng mga pasyente sa lahat ng pampublikong Level 3 hospital sa bansa (We also aim to help our countrymen who have medical needs. So today, we will cover all the fees of patients in all public level 3 hospitals in the country),” Marcos said.

He also announced the government’s implementation of mini trade fairs, business counseling, and entrepreneurial training have been organized in the area.

“Sa dinami-dami nang puwedeng ipagdiwang sa araw na ito, ang pinaka-espesyal ay ang pagkakataon na maglilingkod sa bawat Pilipino st mailapit ang gobyerno sa taumbayan (Of the many things that can be celebrated on this day, the most special is the opportunity to serve every Filipino and bring the government closer to the people),” Marcos said.

Marcos added, “This day is not only about celebrating but about giving a new beginning and real change in the life of every Filipino.”

The Department of Health earlier said it will release P328 million to 22 tertiary hospitals nationwide, to cover the free medical expenses of patients who are confined and undergoing treatment.

The government began to extend medical services, covering hospital bills of all patients confined in Level 3 public hospitals across the Philippines, including the Dr. Paulino Garcia Memorial Hospital in Nueva Ecija.