Google’s legal woes

“Google it!” This is a phrase commonly used in conversations to imply doing a quick search on the internet — speaks to Google’s dominance in the search market, where it holds a 90 percent share.

As we enter the latter half of 2024, Google, one of the world’s most influential technology companies, finds itself embroiled in a series of legal battles that could reshape not only its future but the entire tech industry. From antitrust lawsuits to challenges from competitors and regulatory bodies, Google’s legal standing is being significantly tested.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) is at the forefront of the legal challenges against Google. In a landmark ruling in August 2024, a federal judge determined that Google had violated U.S. antitrust laws through its search and text-based advertising business practices.

The ruling accuses Google of maintaining a monopoly in the online search market and manipulating ad auctions to boost its revenue.

Another significant lawsuit filed by the DoJ alleges that Google unlawfully promoted its advertising technology. This trial, which began in September 2024, is expected to last over a month and could have far-reaching consequences for the company.

If the DoJ prevails in these cases, Google could face severe penalties, including the forced divestiture of its ad tech business, the unwinding of previous acquisitions, and the implementation of new business practices to ensure fair competition.

In December 2023, Google suffered another setback when a federal jury ruled in favor of Epic Games in its antitrust allegations regarding Google’s app store management practices. The lawsuit, brought by the creator of Fortnite, has added to Google’s growing list of legal challenges.

Google’s legal troubles extend beyond US borders. In Europe, the company faces fines totaling more than €8 billion from various antitrust cases. These fines are currently under appeal, adding another layer of uncertainty to Google’s legal and financial outlook.

The outcomes of these trials could have profound implications. The tech landscape, particularly in areas of digital advertising, journalism, and online competition, could undergo significant changes. If Google emerges victorious, it may reinforce its market dominance and suggest limited governmental control over tech giants. However, if Google loses, it could pave the way for more private lawsuits and potentially lead to the breakup of the company.

In light of the recent court ruling declaring Google’s search engine an illegal monopoly, the US government is considering drastic measures, including breaking up the company. The DoJ is exploring options such as decoupling Android, Chrome, and possibly AdWords from Google’s core business, enforcing data-sharing requirements to level the playing field, and banning exclusive contracts that ensure Google’s position as the default search engine on various devices.

While a complete breakup is under consideration, analysts suggest this outcome may be unlikely due to the complexities involved. The government might opt for less drastic measures that still aim to curb Google’s monopolistic practices.

Google’s legal troubles in 2024 have significantly weakened its once-favorable legal standing. The outcomes of these trials, particularly the DoJ’s advertising technology lawsuit, will be crucial in determining whether Google can maintain its market dominance or if it will face major structural changes.

It may be time for a change. Personally, I prefer Perplexity.ai for structured research. If Google’s break comes to fruition, perhaps a new player will emerge, or maybe Google will reinvent itself.