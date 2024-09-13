Golden Tigresses seal perfect prelims

University of Santo Tomas survived a strong challenge from Letran College to book a 25-15, 25-23, 25-27, 25-19 and sweep the preliminaries of the 2024 V-League Collegiate Challenge Women’s Division on Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Ange Poyos was impressive as she delivered the crucial blows for the Golden Tigresses, who clinched their sixth straight win to arrange a semifinal duel with College of Saint Benilde.

Poyos, the reigning Rookie of the Year in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, knocked down a pair of crucial hits before Regine Jurado and Marga Altea scored to turn a narrow 16-13 lead in the deciding set into a victory for the Golden Tigresses in a two-hour showdown.

“We gained a lot of good experience in our campaign in the eliminations until our final game. Hopefully, we can carry it to the semifinals,” Poyos said.

Poyos registered 17 points, all from attacks, while her 12 excellent receptions were pivotal in closing out the game against the stubborn Lady Knights.

Jurado also had a standout performance, emerging with 14 kills and four blocks for an 18-hit performance while Bien Arasan contributed nine points and 18 digs for the Tigresses’ victory.

Meanwhile, Verenice Colendra logged 18 points while Gia Maquilang and Sheena Sarie added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Letran, which closed its campaign with a 2-4 win-loss record.