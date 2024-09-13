Go leads soup kitchen op in Laguna

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go led a “lugaw” or rice porridge distribution at Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz, Laguna on Thursday.

Go checked on the operations of the Malasakit Center within the hospital, reinforcing his commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare and immediate relief for vulnerable Filipinos.

“When patients have complete meals, we help ease their situation, contributing to better recovery outcomes,” Go said.

Recognizing that many patients struggle not only with medical expenses but also with basic daily needs, Go said he believes addressing hunger is crucial to supporting their recovery journey.

He emphasized the importance of comprehensive patient care, not just through medical treatment but also by meeting their basic needs while they are vulnerable.