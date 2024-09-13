'Get into sports to stay healthy and fit' — Bong Go

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go graced the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) - Laguna Chapter Sportsfest at Sta. Cruz, Laguna on Thursday, 12 September.

The event, which was held at Laguna Sports Complex, served as a platform to share insights on the pivotal role of good governance in fostering healthy and progressive communities.

Go, the Chairperson of the Senate Committees on Health, on Youth, and on Sports, stressed that despite the busy schedules and various responsibilities of all public servants, there is also a need to prioritize health and be physically active to properly uphold the principles of good governance.

With over 200 councilors in attendance, the senator highlighted the importance of promoting sports in their communities to encourage Filipinos to maintain a healthy lifestyle and set a good example for the youth to stay away from illegal drugs and keep healthy and fit.

"Natutuwa po ako sa inyong inisyatiba ngayong araw na ito, itong sports fest. ‘Pag physically fit po tayo, nasa studies po na hahaba po ang ating buhay. Kahit may edad tayo, ingat lang po… pero importante physically fit po tayo para mas hahaba po ang ating buhay,” Go said.

As a sports enthusiast, Go emphasized that effective governance requires not only the mental capacity to act and perform its duties but also working together for the betterment of the communities they serve. He highlighted how sports can instill values of sportsmanship, discipline, camaraderie and teamwork in their communities.

"Bilang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Health, full support po ako basta sa kalusugan po...health is wealth. Katumbas po ng kalusugan ang bawat buhay ng Pilipino," expressed Go.

During the said event, Go and his Malasakit Team gave the participants snacks, shirts, sling bags, calendars and basketballs and volleyballs.

"Habang tayo'y nagkakaisa dito ngayon, nawa'y dalhin natin ang diwa ng sportsmanship at teamwork hindi lang sa loob ng sports complex kundi sa ating mga opisina, sa ating paglilingkod," Go appealed.

Aside from already being declared an adopted son of CALABARZON region in 2019, Go was also recognized as an adopted son of Rizal, Laguna in the event through Resolution No. 113-2024, passed by the Sangguniang Bayan of Rizal for his unwavering commitment and support to the entire province of Laguna.

He then thanked the PCL Laguna Chapter President Jonalina Reyes for conducting a sportsfest for all the councilors in Laguna, which showcased her leadership not only to the people of Laguna but to her fellow councilors as well. Go also acknowledged his fellow public servants, particularly, Congresswomen Marlyn Alonte-Naguiat, Ruth Hernandez and Jam Agarao, Governor Ramil Hernandez, Vice Governor Karen Agapay, Pangil Mayor Gerald Aritao, Biñan Vice Mayor Gel Alonte, Board Member Benjo Aguilar, and councilors, among others.

Governor Hernandez then expressed his gratitude to Go by saying, "Gusto ko pong pasalamatan ang ating bisita. Dahil kung hindi dahil sa kanya, hindi ganap na masasabatas yung pagtatayo ng Laguna Regional Hospital. Ito po'y isasama na namin sa napakaraming utang na loob ng Laguna sa inyo, Senator Bong Go."

In his capacity as a legislator and his commitment to promoting sports, Go was instrumental in the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Situated in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, the NAS merges secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, providing a dual pathway for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic pursuits.

In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading in May, seeks to institutionalize and strengthen an integrated and inclusive grassroots national sports program once enacted into law.

Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level.

He also continues to urge government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots, saying, “As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!”