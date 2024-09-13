Four illegal aliens arrested

Two Vietnamese and two Chinese nationals were arrested during the implementation of a search warrant at a condominium unit in Barangay Urdaneta, Makati City on Thursday night.

The suspects were identified as Zhou and Phuong — both Vietnamese nationals and subjects of the search warrant — along with Li and Zhang, both Chinese nationals. All four individuals were occupants of the condo unit.

The operation was conducted by the Investigation and Detection Management Section, together with the Special Weapons and Tactics team and personnel from the Ayala Sub-station of the Makati City Police Station. The search warrant #24-098 was issued by Hon. Cristina F. Javalera Sulit, 1st Vice Executive Judge of Makati City.

During the search, authorities recovered two units of light weapons (rifles), a small arm (pistol), along with several rounds of ammunition, leading to the immediate arrest of the suspects.

Southern Police District director PBGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete said that the suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.