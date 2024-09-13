Ever closer to zero waste

SM Retail has recently installed recycling bins in 25 branches across Metro Manila, with 50 additional provincial branches scheduled to follow in the coming weeks.

The initiative is part of the broader SM Waste-free Future campaign.

The initiative promotes behavioral change in waste management through a clear segregation system for waste categorized into Recyclable, Disposable and Compostable.

It further reflects SM’s commitment to reducing waste through effective segregation and innovative disposal methods, positioning the company as a major proponent in addressing the national waste crisis.

“By placing recycling bins in 75 of our department stores, SM Retail is taking a practical step toward improving waste management. We aim to make it easier for our customers and employees to sort and recycle waste, supporting our broader goal of reducing environmental impact through clear and effective waste practices,” said Luis Lava, VP for Workplace and Administration at SM Retail Inc.

Aside from retail stores, the SM Waste-free future campaign involves installing RDC-labeled bins across various SM properties including malls, residences, leisure resorts, offices, hotels and convention centers nationwide.

SM is also encouraging its diverse range of mall tenants to join in this collective effort through information and education campaigns, using posters and similar labels.

“At SM, we stand united in this global movement. Our unified waste management and segregation campaign, involving our property, retail groups and stakeholders, aims to create more impact for us and our communities,” said Engr. Liza B. Silerio, SM Supermalls VP and SM Cares program director for the environment.

The SM Waste-free Future campaign showcases a unified approach to waste management through collective efforts.

Each unit within the SM ecosystem contributes practical and sustainable solutions, reinforcing its commitment to effective waste diversion and management.