Emirates flies to more destinations

Emirates has opened up over 1,700 more locations outside of its own global network in the last year, more than doubling the number of places it services.

This has made it possible for more than 61,000 passengers on a weekly average to connect easily on the common networks of Emirates and its partners.

Along with 31 codeshares, 118 interline, 13 rail and helicopter service partners, and other partners in the transportation ecosystem, the airline is providing a variety of extra travel options.

With 162 partners spread across more than 100 countries, Emirates can offer its customers a wider range of connections, more and better single-ticket itineraries, improved baggage transfers, frequent-flyer benefits, lounge access, and other perks that guarantee a seamless travel experience at every stop.

Customers of partner airlines that fly with Emirates can now travel to popular destinations even more easily, thanks to the airline’s extensive network of over 140 destinations, frictionless connection at DXB, and easily accessible industry-leading on-and off-air and on-ground experiences.

In the last year, Emirates launched 16 new partnerships, which include codeshares with Avianca and Batik Air Malaysia and the airline also finalized and implemented interline arrangements with KAM Air, Sri Lankan Airlines, Condor, Flynas, Viva Aerobus, Sun Express, Maldivian, Siberia Airlines and Kenya Airways.

From plane to train, Emirates customers are now one ticket away from fast connections to cities across Europe through codeshare partnerships with Trenitalia, Spanish Rail Renfe, Austrian Rail OBB and Swedish Rail SJ.

The airline was also the first full-service carrier to enter an innovative interline partnership with Blade, an urban air-mobility company to provide Emirates customers with helicopter flights between Nice and Monaco on a single ticket.

“In the last year, we’ve doubled down on our strategy of deepening our global presence and expanding our footprint across six continents by forging new partnerships with like-minded airlines, rail partners and air mobility operators to provide a huge choice of onwards destinations, connectivity options and seamless ‘last mile’ access for travelers like never before,” said Emirates Airline deputy president and chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim.