Elevated personal space

The smallest details matter for anyone who wants to put together a thoughtfully designed space. This philosophy extends to the bathroom and kitchen, spaces that serve as personal sanctuaries and reflections of one’s refined sensibilities.
Exclusively available at Sanitec, Kallista offers a diverse portfolio of innovative and design-driven bath and kitchen solutions, engineered for optimum performance and crafted from the finest materials. It further pushes the envelope by partnering with world-renowned designers, architects and artists to reimagine every detail.
Kallista highlights artful collections made in collaboration with international sensation, interior and product designer Laura Kirar, and 2011 Wall Street Journal Innovator of the Year for architecture and celebrated Danish visionary Bjarke Ingels.
Kirar’s Pinna Paletta collection is jewelry-inspired artistry that evokes elegance with the blending of tactile details and sculptural forms. From hand showers and faucets to towel bars and hooks, each bathroom fixture features textural etchings in luxurious finishes such as chrome, stylish unlacquered brass and polished nickel with antique accents.
Having gained popularity among those looking for versatile solutions, Kallista Foundation complements everything from the traditional to the contemporary. Notable pieces include the elliptical Myam Vessels, which feature a solid bronze cast that develops a unique patina over time.
Those with an appreciation for a clean, understated aesthetic will love Pure Paletta that fuses minimalist forms with sleek geometry.
Ingels and influential Danish design firm KiBiSi collaborated on the Taper collection, combining advanced engineering with the principles of classic Mid-Century Danish design.
The iF Design Award-winning Taper Sink Faucet, with its signature cone-to-cylinder, forward-leaning profile and 90-degree bend, merges the countertop, faucet and running water into one visually seamless design and embodies the collection’s unconventional, playful approach without excess.