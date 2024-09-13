Drop-proof HONOR X6B up for grabs

Global smart device provider HONOR announced the availability of the HONOR X6b, an entry-level smartphone, exclusively on Shopee during the 9.9 Flash Sale.

“Durability is now more affordable with the HONOR X6b,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng. “This drop-resistant phone with a long-lasting battery is perfect for budget-conscious users. We’re offering exciting deals on Shopee starting 9 September to kick off the holiday season early.”

Media partners and key opinion leaders witnessed the HONOR X6b’s durability during a test held at Studio 300 in Makati. The phones withstood impacts from bowling balls, billiard cues and soccer balls.

The device boasts a comprehensive 360-degree protection across all six faces and four corners, certified by SGS with an industry-leading 5-Star Drop-Resistant Quality rating.

The HONOR X6b features a large 5200mAh battery that can power the phone for up to two days of light daily usage on a single charge. The energy-dense battery (731wh/L) fits within the 8.39mm thin chassis. It can provide up to 26 hours of online streaming or 27 hours of social media use.

The phone also supports 35W HONOR SuperCharge technology. Users can activate the Turbo charging mode for a 20 percent charge in just 10 minutes.

The HONOR X6b features the Magic Capsule, a capsule-shaped notification center located at the top of the screen. It displays ongoing tasks, notifications, recordings, the clock, and more. The Magic Capsule can be minimized and expanded for detailed information.

With 256GB of internal storage, the HONOR X6b can house over 60,000 photos, 24,000 songs, or 200 movies. HONOR RAM Turbo technology effectively doubles the available RAM from 6GB to 12GB for smoother multitasking.