DPWH completes Central Luzon infra projects

City of San Fernando, Pampanga — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed various infrastructure projects in Central Luzon, benefiting commuters, motorists, and residents of three provinces.

In Nueva Ecija, the DPWH and the National Irrigation Administration completed a slope protection project for the Pampanga River Irrigation System Super Diversion Canal along Calinat Dam.

The project aims to optimize water resources, improve irrigation practices, and reduce flood risks.

In Aurora, the DPWH concreted a 515-lineal meter section of local road in Barangay Mucdol, Dipaculao and the project features stone masonry for slope protection and a reinforced concrete box culvert for cross drainage.

District Engineer Roderick Andal explained that the 5-meter-wide road features stone masonry for slope protection and a reinforced concrete box culvert for cross drainage.

“The stone masonry stabilizes the road’s embankments and prevents erosion, while the reinforced concrete box culvert manages and channels water flow across the road, ensuring effective drainage and reducing the risk of water-related damage,” Andal said.

Although the project is modest in scale, Andal stressed that it is expected to have a significant positive impact on the local community by improving access and supporting local economic activities, and he emphasized that DPWH will continue to focus on enhancing infrastructure in rural areas to provide better structures and support community development.