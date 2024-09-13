DoubleVerify leverages tech to boost digital ad exposures

In the digital era, advertising dominates the marketing landscape, making ad quality and effectiveness more crucial than ever. DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics, is at the forefront of this challenge.

In an exclusive interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Tinee Cruz, senior sales director for the Philippines at DoubleVerify, shared insights into the company’s role in the evolving digital advertising ecosystem, particularly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

DoubleVerify is a digital media measurement and analytics company that provides advertisers, publishers, and platforms with solutions to ensure ad quality and effectiveness.

The company’s services include ad fraud prevention, brand safety and suitability measures, viewability tracking, audience verification and performance analytics.

These tools help advertisers maximize their digital ad investments by ensuring ads are seen by real people, in the right context, and on quality inventory.

“The rapid pace of digital growth often results in fragmented media buying, complicating efforts to ensure consistency in brand safety, fraud prevention, and viewability,” Cruz explained.

She explained that advertisers today face numerous challenges, including ad fraud that wastes marketing budgets, brand safety concerns where ads may appear alongside inappropriate content, low viewability rates that diminish ad effectiveness, and inaccurate audience targeting.

DoubleVerify’s solutions address these issues, offering advertisers the tools and insights needed to navigate the complex digital advertising ecosystem, she added.

Cruz predicted that media quality will become a non-negotiable aspect of digital advertising in the APAC region.

“Advertisers will increasingly prioritize proactive media quality measures over reactive fixes, recognizing their value in protecting brand integrity and ensuring campaign effectiveness,” she said.

She said that the company’s solutions work across various digital environments, including social media, CTV, gaming, and mobile platforms.

Its four key pillars — brand safety and suitability, viewability, fraud prevention, and geographic accuracy — form the foundation of effective digital advertising.