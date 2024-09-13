DOH warns public vs. fake website using ex-official's name

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday warned the public against fraudulent websites using the name of its former undersecretary Dr. Enrique Tayag.

In an advisory, the DOH said the fraudulent websites are using the name of Tayag to promote a supposed method to "clean blood vessels" that allegedly cures hypertension and other incurable diseases.

“The DOH clarifies that these websites are not affiliated with Dr. Tayag, the Department, or the Philippine Heart Center, and the contents have been maliciously fabricated,” the DOH said.

It also advised the public to stay vigilant against misleading medical claims and to seek information only from legitimate sources and platforms such as the DOH.