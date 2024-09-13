Diamond Princess returns

The cruise vessel Diamond Princess, known for carrying several passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 while docked at Yokohama Port in Japan before the global pandemic was declared in 2020, arrived in Manila on Friday.

In a statement, Magsaysay Maritime Corporation said key government officials, diplomats, and maritime industry leaders welcomed the cruise ship during its port call to Manila.

The Diamond Princess is a British-registered luxury cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises, a holiday company based in the United States and Bermuda.