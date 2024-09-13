Dengue cases in Phl on uptrend — DOH

Dengue cases in the country are on an uptrend, showing a 25 percent increase from 4 to 17 August, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

From 4 to 17 August, the DOH reported 36,335 cases compared to the 29,021 reported from 21 July to 3 August.

All regions except Mimaropa, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, and BARMM showed an increase from 4 to 17 August 17.

Moreover, from the start of 2024 to 6 September, a total of 208,965 dengue cases have already been reported, which is 68 percent higher than the previous year’s tally of 124,157 for the same period.

A total of 546 deaths have been observed, with a lower case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.26 percent compared to the CFR of 0.39 percent from 2023.

DOH said this may be due to better health-seeking behaviors or case management.

The health agency assured it continues to monitor and assess the situation to implement necessary measures and interventions.

“We are witnessing a continued and seasonal rise in dengue cases. It is crucial that we take immediate and concerted action to address this situation brought about by the rainy season,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

“A smaller proportion of case deaths may be attributed to better health seeking behavior and also management at hospitals. Let us work together to protect our families, friends, and communities from the dangers of dengue,” Herbosa added.

The DOH reminded the public to: Search and Destroy mosquito breeding grounds by eliminating stagnant water and their containers; Use Self-protection measures like insect repellent and wearing of long-sleeved shirts and long pants; Seek early consultation with a doctor or health worker for any symptoms; and Support fogging or spraying in local hotspot or outbreak areas where an increase in cases is registered.