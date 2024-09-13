Davao police chief reflects on KoJC ops

The Davao City Police chief who led the 16-day operation to arrest Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy defended the lengthy standoff and praised the efforts of his troops.

Police Col. Hansel Marantan told DAILY TRIBUNE in an exclusive interview that the operation was necessary despite the challenges.

“It was tiring,” Marantan said. “But as I’ve always said, ‘Trabaho lang, walang personalan.’”

The operation, which involved multiple confrontations with Quiboloy’s supporters at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound, came to a close with Quiboloy’s arrest.

Marantan stressed that the success of the operation was a team effort and commended his men for their commitment.

He also dismissed rumors of tension with Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, saying that they maintained a professional working relationship.

“We’re good. No complaints,” Marantan said.

To recall, several officers sustained injuries during the standoff, but Marantan assured that they understood the risks associated with their jobs.

He also expressed regret for any perceived delays in rescuing alleged victims within the KoJC compound but reaffirmed the PNP’s commitment to ensuring the safety of those in need.

As the operation concluded, Marantan reflected on the lessons learned and acknowledged that while the operation was successful, there were areas where improvements could be made.