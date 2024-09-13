Czennies! Boom your system up at 'TY Track' in cinemas

Go on a Moon Tour as TAEYONG: TY TRACK is coming to Philippine cinemas on 16 and 19 October.

Taeyong, mega K-pop group NCT’s main rapper and leader, had his first ever solo concert last 24 and 25 February at Olympic Hall Seoul in South Korea.

Now, international Nctzens (NCT’s fandom name) will get a chance to experience Taeyong’s electrifying performances of his songs — Shalala, Tap, Gwando, and more — on the big screen.

The film will also feature heartfelt behind-the-scenes footage showcasing the artist’s journey to become the first NCT member to debut as a solo artist and successfully perform his own concert.

SM Cinemas and Ayala Malls Cinemas will screen the concert film as announced on their respective social media pages. Tickets are now on sale.