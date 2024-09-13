Create the living space you desire

Ushering in a new era in home furnishings, Our Home opens its newest location at the fourth Level of the GH Mall along Ortigas Ave., Greenhill's, San Juan, Metro Manila.

Known for its contemporary designs and great prices, Our Home has been at the forefront of helping customers transform their spaces into stylish, comfortable homes since its first store opened in 1997. Now, with its newest location at GH Mall, it’s even easier to curate the home of your dreams.

Since establishing a presence in Virra Mall in 2005, Our Home has become the go-to store for homeowners looking to revamp their living spaces. With this latest expansion, they’re set to continue offering a wide selection of modern, contemporary furniture, home décor and accessories that reflect the latest trends in interior design.

When redesigning your dining area, living room, or bedroom, Our Home GH provides lifestyle vignettes that encourage originality and sense of flair. You may easily mix and match pieces from their well-chosen displays to find the ideal pieces to complement your style and vision.