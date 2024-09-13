Create the living space you desire

Ushering in a new era in home furnishings, Our Home opens its newest location at the fourth Level of the GH Mall along Ortigas Ave., Greenhill's, San Juan, Metro Manila.
Known for its contemporary designs and great prices, Our Home has been at the forefront of helping customers transform their spaces into stylish, comfortable homes since its first store opened in 1997. Now, with its newest location at GH Mall, it’s even easier to curate the home of your dreams.
Since establishing a presence in Virra Mall in 2005, Our Home has become the go-to store for homeowners looking to revamp their living spaces. With this latest expansion, they’re set to continue offering a wide selection of modern, contemporary furniture, home décor and accessories that reflect the latest trends in interior design.
When redesigning your dining area, living room, or bedroom, Our Home GH provides lifestyle vignettes that encourage originality and sense of flair. You may easily mix and match pieces from their well-chosen displays to find the ideal pieces to complement your style and vision.
A seamless shopping experience
Its welcoming, laid-back vibe hits you the instant you come in.
The friendly team of Our Home is constantly available to help, guaranteeing a seamless shopping experience.
In addition to providing high-quality furniture, their dedication to client satisfaction extends to making the shopping experience simple and pleasurable.
One of the highlights of the new GH Mall location is the availability of Free Interior Design Advice.
Whether you’re starting from scratch or simply looking to refresh a room, the expert team at Our Home is on hand to offer guidance and tips. They also offer bespoke services, including furniture customization, allowing you to create pieces that are unique to your home.
Home decor accessories that showcase the latest interior design trends.
For those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their own space, OUR HOME’s online store, www.ourhome.ph, provides a convenient alternative, featuring the same great designs and prices.
With its new location at GH Mall, Our Home continues to live up to its promise of offering “Great Designs and Great Prices.”
Visit their store, located at GH Mall’s fourth floor on Ortigas Ave. in Greenhills, San Juan, Metro Manila, to begin designing the living area of your dreams. Each piece of furniture they offer is a step closer to making your house a happy and comfortable place to live.