Covid-19 hit Diamond Princess docks in Manila

Cruise vessel Diamond Princess, the controversial ship that carried several passengers who tested positive with COVID-19 that docked in Yokohama Port in Japan before the global pandemic was hoisted in 2020, arrived in Manila on Friday.

In a statement, Magsaysay Maritime Corporation (MMC) said key government officials, diplomats, and maritime industry leaders welcomed back the cruise ship in its port call to Manila.

Assistant Secretary Levinson Alcantra and Assistant Secretary Jerome Pampolina of the Department of Migrant Workers; Executive Director El Cid Castillo of the Qualifications and Standards Office of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, together with members of the American Diplomatic Corps. and Magsaysay Group leadership, led the delegation which welcomed the ship on its return to Manila.

Diamond Princess is a British-registered luxury cruise ship that is operated by Princess Cruises, a holiday company based in the United States and Bermuda

Diamond Princess was once hailed in the Cruise Magazine Reader’s Poll as the Best International Ship in Japan.

Regarded as a luxury destination, the vesse boasts next-level technology, unparalleled specialty dining experience, and world-class guest service.

Guests were treated to a luncheon and ship tour -- where they experienced Diamond Princess’ state-of-the-art facilities and exquisite gourmet preparations.

The Diamond Princess called port prior in May 2020.

According to MMC, the port call was an excellent opportunity for the country to showcase its Filipino hospitality, highlight the country as a tourism destination, and pay tribute and salute the competency and quality service of Filipino crew members in their workplace.

The event also underscored the contributions of Filipino seafarers and helped promote career opportunities for aspiring Filipinos who would like to pursue a profession onboard a cruise ship.

Diamond Princess carried 2,706 passengers on board, with 1,100 crew -- 517 of whom are Filipinos.

The ship is one of the 16 cruise ships of Princess Cruises employing over 10,000 Filipino seafarers.

MMC has been the official recruitment partner of Princess Cruises since 1987 for its cruise ships’ hospitality and technical departments.

Last February 2020, the vessel was quarantined off Japan for two weeks due to the COVID-19 infection of its passengers and crew members, after which all remaining passengers and crew were evacuated.

Of the 3,711 people on board, 712 became infected with the virus -- 567 of 2,666 passengers, and 145 of 1,045 crew members.