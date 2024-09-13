Championing educators’ role in upholding academic integrity

Far Eastern University (FEU), in collaboration with Turnitin, hosted an exclusive forum and roundtable discussion to explore challenges and opportunities presented by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The event emphasized the role of educators in harnessing AI competence to improve teaching pedagogy and enhance learning experiences.
Turnitin is a leading educational technology company that employs AI writing detection solutions aimed at helping educators promote academic integrity. Currently, the technology is integrated into FEU’s Canvas Learning Management System and serves as an assistive tool in the overall learning journey.
“AI is not here to replace us; humanity in education is still here and should be here... Instead, we can embrace AI to help our students unlock their potential for their limitless opportunities. We should be the pioneers of change. We have the power to reshape, reinvent and rethink education because we are teachers,” said Richmond Riyadhen Lim, FEU Education Technology Coordinator.
Lim, along with FEU Education Technology director Catherine Catamora and other academic leaders and other faculty members from different schools, converged with Turnitin’s international team during the event to discuss best AI practices and limitations in assisting teaching and learning.
Recently, FEU released a set of guidelines on the responsible and ethical use of AI for both its faculty and students.
Personalized learning
While AI can assist academic writing in various ways, a consensus emerged among the event participants that learning to write on one’s own remains a critical skill. This is where faculty and teacher intervention and guidance becomes crucial, especially in providing feedback and assessment to students.
One of the ways that Turnitin can assist teachers in providing feedback is through the utilization of the platform’s Similarity Report feature, which scans student outputs and compares it to a larger database of student work and materials. This tool not only helps in detecting academic misconduct but also empowers educators to identify areas where students may need additional support through constructive feedback.
Continuous evaluation and personalized instruction from educators play a vital role in helping students understand the value of their work and the importance of personal effort in their academic journey.
Teacher empowerment
In the Philippines, the ongoing conversation on teachers’ workload centers on the heavy volume of administrative tasks they are expected to perform. A paper published by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies highlighted that administrative workload takes away teachers’ focus on the actual job of teaching.
While it cannot fully address the problem, the adoption of AI can alleviate the burden of tasks such as lesson planning and output assessment, enabling teachers to focus more on engaging with students and providing personalized instruction.
However, FEU warns that educators must not forget the value of authentic assessment, which can only be provided when they have a personal understanding of their students’ skills and abilities. While AI can serve as a tool for assistance, educators are encouraged to use it prudently, with respect to data reliability and integrity.