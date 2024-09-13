Championing educators’ role in upholding academic integrity

Far Eastern University (FEU), in collaboration with Turnitin, hosted an exclusive forum and roundtable discussion to explore challenges and opportunities presented by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The event emphasized the role of educators in harnessing AI competence to improve teaching pedagogy and enhance learning experiences.

Turnitin is a leading educational technology company that employs AI writing detection solutions aimed at helping educators promote academic integrity. Currently, the technology is integrated into FEU’s Canvas Learning Management System and serves as an assistive tool in the overall learning journey.

“AI is not here to replace us; humanity in education is still here and should be here... Instead, we can embrace AI to help our students unlock their potential for their limitless opportunities. We should be the pioneers of change. We have the power to reshape, reinvent and rethink education because we are teachers,” said Richmond Riyadhen Lim, FEU Education Technology Coordinator.

Lim, along with FEU Education Technology director Catherine Catamora and other academic leaders and other faculty members from different schools, converged with Turnitin’s international team during the event to discuss best AI practices and limitations in assisting teaching and learning.

Recently, FEU released a set of guidelines on the responsible and ethical use of AI for both its faculty and students.