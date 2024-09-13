CARDIAC FINISH: Perpetual posts victorious start since 2015

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — San Beda vs San Sebastian

2:30 p.m. — Saint Benilde vs EAC

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta survived a scare by edging Arellano, 69-67, on Friday to remain unscathed in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

This is the first time the Altas won their first two games since their 4-0 start in Season 91 back in 2015 when rising star Scottie Thompson played his final season in the league.

Tied at 65 with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter, JP Boral hit an all-important triple for a 68-65 lead.

Sensing that the ship was sinking, Greg Boromeo then sank a floater with 29.8 seconds left in the game to inch closer and Cyril Hernal even had a chance to steal the game away from the Chiefs with 3.2 seconds remaining but missed both his free throws after getting fouled.

Jon Manuel sealed the win after making one of his two free throws with 0.9 seconds.

Altas head coach Olsen Racela deflected the credit to his boys for staying tough even at crunch time.

“It was just their willingness to come out with a victory. Coach Chico Manabat did well against us playing small ball,” Racela said.

“I was just telling them it’s all about defense. I’m expecting these kinds of games in the NCAA so we have to grind out a win,” he added.

Mark Gojo Cruz came up big for the Altas with 20 points while Boral dropped 11 points as they share the top spot with San Sebastian College and championship contender College of Saint Benilde with identical 2-0 win-loss records.

Jericho Camay scored 12 points but it wasn’t enough as Arellano joined host Lyceum of the Philippines University in the cellar with 0-2 cards.

In the first game, Letran College finally got its first win of the season after toppling Jose Rizal University, 70-62.