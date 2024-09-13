Car-free street inspires urban mobility

Traffic congestion continues to worsen as cities get more dense every year. Hence, the need for sustainable solutions has reached a critical level.
“We must put people, especially the most vulnerable, at the heart of our decision making about how we move in the world,” Dr. Etienne Krug, director of the Department of Social Determinants of Health, World Health Organization (WHO), said. “Walking, cycling and public transport — when they are safe — can contribute to making people healthy, cities sustainable and societies equitable.”
Urban mobility can impact favorably on the environment and one’s health. People can stave off diseases, such as cancer and diabetes; breathe clean air; and otherwise reap the rewards of being physically active, WHO said.
Furthermore, safe and efficient public transport infrastructure can facilitate the public’s access to health, employment, education and other services and encourage investment, making for more equitable and prosperous societies.
This September, Ayala is celebrating a milestone in urban living with its Car Free Sundays to mark its first anniversary. The first of its kind in the country, the initiative has not only transformed one of the country’s busiest thoroughfares into an active and vibrant community hub but also inspired similar ventures in other urban landscapes, including the Cebu Business Park and the cities of Manila and Quezon City.
Car Free Sundays attracted over 12,000 attendees on its inaugural day. At present, the event has nearly doubled in participation, welcoming an impressive 19,000 individuals every Sunday. The initiative appeals to a diverse crowd, from hardcore triathletes training for marathons to families enjoying leisurely strolls, friends bonding over shared experiences and pet owners walking their beloved furry companions.
The positive impact of Car Free Sundays extends beyond individual well-being. The initiative has revitalized business for local cafes and shops, creating a bustling atmosphere that makes Makati come alive on weekends. The open space allows for social interactions, physical activities and wellness initiatives, all while promoting a sense of community.
Car Free Sundays is a collaborative effort between Ayala Land, the Makati Commercial Estate Association and the local government of Makati.
A special celebration is slated to happen on 15 September, from 6 to 10 a.m. Exciting activities and special prizes await all attendees. Interact with well-known personalities and experts from the world of athletics and fitness.