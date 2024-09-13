Car-free street inspires urban mobility

Traffic congestion continues to worsen as cities get more dense every year. Hence, the need for sustainable solutions has reached a critical level.

“We must put people, especially the most vulnerable, at the heart of our decision making about how we move in the world,” Dr. Etienne Krug, director of the Department of Social Determinants of Health, World Health Organization (WHO), said. “Walking, cycling and public transport — when they are safe — can contribute to making people healthy, cities sustainable and societies equitable.”