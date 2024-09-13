Bong Go distributes 'lugaw' at Laguna hospital

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally led a lugaw distribution at Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz, Laguna on Thursday, 12 September.

During his visit, Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, also checked the operations of the Malasakit Center within the hospital. He was accompanied by Malasakit Center head Grace Soriano, supervising administrative officer Jonel Osio, chief of clinics Dr. Francia Sobrevinas, and chief nurse Molette Gonzales.

Go’s feeding programs, especially in public hospitals with Malasakit Centers, serve as more than just a means to provide a meal—they represent a holistic approach to patient care.

"Kapag kumpleto ang pagkain ng mga pasyente, natutulungan natin sila na gumaan ang kanilang kalagayan, which can contribute to better recovery outcomes," Go explained.

Recognizing that many of those confined are indigents struggling not only with medical expenses but also with basic daily needs, Go believes that addressing hunger is a crucial step in supporting their journey to recovery.

Senator Go is passionate about sustaining this initiative, understanding that the benefits extend beyond the meal itself and underscoring that a well-fed patient is often more resilient against complications.

“We have to look at patient care comprehensively, not just through the lens of medical treatment but also by ensuring their basic needs are met while they are most vulnerable,” Go emphasized.

Go also highlighted the Malasakit Center situated within the hospital premises. This center is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at providing underprivileged patients with more accessible medical assistance from the government.

The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go in 2018, was institutionalized through the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, a legislation he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate.

In Laguna, there is another Malasakit Center at San Pablo City General Hospital. According to the Department of Health (DOH), the 166 Malasakit Centers have already helped more or less 12 million Filipinos.

“Batas na po ito na isinulong natin noong naging senador ako noong 2019. It's a one-stop shop, kumbaga nasa loob na po ng hospital, ng government hospital ‘yung apat na ahensya ng gobyerno -- PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH, at DSWD. May maliit na kwarto lang po diyan hanapin n’yo ‘yung karatulang ‘Malasakit Center’,” Go explained.

“Iyan po ang tutulong, may social worker diyan, Malasakit Center head na tutulong sa inyo sa pagpoproseso ng medical assistance para sa inyong hospital billing. Hindi na kailangang lumayo pa sa ospital, bumyahe at pumila sa iba’t ibang opisina dahil nasa iisang kwarto na ang mga ahensyang tutulong sa inyong pagpapagamot. Iyan po ang layunin ng Malasakit Center,” he continued.

Additionally, Go seized the moment to commend the health workers present for their dedication and hard work, distributing grocery packs and shirts as tokens of appreciation. He recognized their essential role in the healthcare system, particularly within community settings, and assured them of his ongoing support.

During his visit, health workers chanted "HEA! HEA!" as an appeal for the release of their Health Emergency Allowance. In response, Go reiterated his support for the country's health workers, promising to continue pushing for the immediate release of their Health Emergency Allowance (HEA).

Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 11712, which mandates the provision of additional health emergency allowances for public and private healthcare workers (HCWs) during the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies. Despite the lifting of the State of Public Health Emergency in the country last year, he continues to appeal to the executive to release the pending health emergency allowances due to qualified healthcare workers for their services rendered during the pandemic.

“You are our modern-day heroes, and you deserve to receive what is due for your sacrifice and dedication,” he stated.