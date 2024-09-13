Bolts eye playoff spot

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. — NorthPort vs Meralco

7:30 p.m. — Converge vs Terrafirma

Denied the last time, Meralco takes another shot at punching a playoffs ticket against NorthPort in Group A of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Bolts, sporting a 5-2 win-loss record, only need another victory to reserve a seat in the quarterfinals to join group leader defending champion TNT (6-1).

Meralco will try to accomplish that in the scheduled 5 p.m. clash.

Meanwhile, Converge, back on its winning ways, reignites its drive for a spot in the next round when it takes on desperate Terrafirma at 7:30 p.m. following the 5 p.m.

The Bolts saw its first attempt to assure themselves of advancing to the crossover knockout quarters spoiled by the Tropang Giga, 99-108, last Thursday.

Meralco’s loss — its second against TNT in the double-round robin elimination round — pulled it down to solo second spot and snapped its four-game win streak.

The Philippine Cup champions beat the Batang Pier, 99-109, two weeks ago in their first meeting.

NorthPort, on the other hand, dropped a 99-107 decision against the FiberXers last Wednesday.

The Batang Pier are tied with Converge at fourth to fifth with identical 3-4 cards.

While Meralco already has a foot in the quarters, NorthPort is playing with a greater sense of urgency in playoffs race. The Batang Pier cannot afford another loss or risk missing the cut.

And their road won’t be an easy one as NorthPort will still meet Magnolia and TNT after Meralco.

It is now up to Venky Jois and locals Arvin Tolentino, Joshua Munzon and Will Navarro to step up their game against Meralco’s prolific scoring reinforcement Allen Durham, Season 48 Philippine Cup Finals Most Valuable Player Chris Newsome, Chris Banchero and Bong Quinto.

Meanwhile, the FiberXers are keeping their guards up against the desperate Dyip.

Converge head coach Franco Atienza knows that Terrafirma sans injured Christian Standhardinger will be coming at them with all its might to avoid elimination.