These Tausug youth embody their people’s nobility and originality in colorful variations of the traditional batawi and patadyong or sawwal for women,

and Badjuh Lapih and kuput for men, often with the symbol and sidearm that is the kris.

Theirs is a common bearing that boasts bloodlines of bravery, boldness and beauty.

Tausug garments are living art and cultural expression -- showing strength and style, character and creativity, aesthetic and allure. – Gabriel Malvar

(Excerpt from Passages: Muslim Mindanao)

