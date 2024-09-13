WORLD

Biden shrugs off Putin’s war threats amid missile tensions

US President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the White House on 13 September 2024 in Washington, DC. The two leaders discussed a wide range of global issues, with a focus on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images/AFP
US President Joe Biden dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warnings of war should Ukraine use Western-supplied long-range missiles against Russian territory. During his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, Biden stated, “I don’t think much about Vladimir Putin,” downplaying the Russian leader's threats. The talks focused on potentially lifting restrictions on Kyiv’s use of these weapons.

The White House also condemned Putin's rhetoric, labeling his war threats as "incredibly dangerous." The Biden administration stressed the need for caution as tensions rise over NATO's involvement and Ukraine's defense capabilities.

