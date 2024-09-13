‘Bb. Agraryo 2024’ kicks off

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Friday kicked off its annual Bb. Agraryo pageant, a beauty contest that celebrates the contributions and empowerment of women within the department.

The pageant, themed “Ang Babae sa Panahon ng Repormang Agraryo at Pagbabago,” aims to recognize the vital roles played by women in promoting gender equality, land tenure improvement and agrarian justice.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III stressed the importance of women’s active participation in agrarian reform and their essential contributions to rural development. “This pageant embodies our commitment to empowering women and acknowledging their significant roles,” he said.

The winner of the pageant will be named DAR’s Ambassadress for Agrarian Reform, representing the department in promoting gender equality, women’s empowerment, and rural development initiatives.

The pageant categories include Sportswear, Regional/Festival Costume, Talent, Philippine Terno, and Evening Gown, along with the Question and Answer segment. Special awards will be given for Best in Sportswear, Best in Regional/Festival Costume, Best in Talent, Sulong Agraryo Advocate, Best in Philippine Terno and Best in Evening Gown.

Major titles will also be awarded, including Bb. Agraryo 2024, Bb. Luzon 2024, Bb. Visayas 2024, and Bb. Mindanao 2024.

The candidates, representing various DAR offices and regions, will compete in these categories, with the pageant’s grand finale taking place on 27 October, 2024, at the DAR Gymnasium.