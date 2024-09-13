Baguio sewers: Clean and dainty

Japan and the Baguio administration are working together to upgrade the sanitary conditions and wastewater treatment system in the city.

Currently, Baguio City’s sewage treatment plant, which was built with Japanese grant aid in the 1980s, only serves 10 percent of the city’s population and faces structural difficulties as a result of its topography.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) amended general effluent regulations for specific characteristics that required collaboration with organizations, who have a track record of success in this area.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) brought in FujiClean, one of the top Japanese businesses that creates cutting-edge wastewater treatment systems with its patented technology.

When integrated with Baguio City’s current centralized sewerage network, FujiClean’s decentralized wastewater treatment system, also known as the “Johkaso” system, will help create an infrastructure suitable for the city’s wastewater requirements.

FujiClean’s energy-efficient technology has also been certified in other countries like Japan, the United States, Australia and Germany.

In 2023, JICA and FujiClean conducted a workshop for nearly 60 participants from the government of Baguio, DENR, the Department of Health and others to discuss how the proposed decentralized treatment system can help solve the pressing wastewater problems.

Given the success of said activity and with the positive response from local stakeholders, further cooperation pushed ahead.

At the recent signing event, JICA Philippines chief representative Sakamoto Takema reaffirmed JICA’s commitment to support Baguio City’s commendable efforts to come up with an economic and sustainable solution for its wastewater problems.

“With Japan’s long history and extensive experiences in wastewater treatment, through the guidance of FujiClean experts, we would like to share the secrets of them and impart all of this knowledge to our friends in Baguio City.”

He added: “Our joint collaboration will lead further sustainable and clean environment, livable standards, tourism development, economic boost, job opportunities.”