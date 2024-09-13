Apple Tops TIME and Statista’s World’s Best Companies of 2024 List

In a recent collaboration between TIME and Statista, a list of the World’s Best Companies for 2024 has been unveiled, featuring 1,000 companies making a significant impact globally.

Apple has secured the top spot on this prestigious list, driven by its outstanding performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. Apple’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and its strides in gender equality on its board have set it apart as a leader in sustainable and inclusive business practices.

The rankings, determined by a combination of employee satisfaction surveys, revenue growth, and ESG data, highlight a diverse array of companies excelling in various fields.

Microsoft, renowned for its focus on employee well-being and substantial revenue growth, has clinched the third position. The company's approach to fostering a thriving work environment and its impressive financial performance have contributed to its high ranking.