Apple Tops TIME and Statista’s World’s Best Companies of 2024 List

In a recent collaboration between TIME and Statista, a list of the World’s Best Companies for 2024 has been unveiled, featuring 1,000 companies making a significant impact globally.
Apple has secured the top spot on this prestigious list, driven by its outstanding performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. Apple’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and its strides in gender equality on its board have set it apart as a leader in sustainable and inclusive business practices.
The rankings, determined by a combination of employee satisfaction surveys, revenue growth, and ESG data, highlight a diverse array of companies excelling in various fields.
Microsoft, renowned for its focus on employee well-being and substantial revenue growth, has clinched the third position. The company's approach to fostering a thriving work environment and its impressive financial performance have contributed to its high ranking.
Alongside Apple and Microsoft, other notable companies include the German automaker BMW Group, which ranks fourth, and the consulting firm Accenture, securing the second spot overall. Accenture’s impactful use of technology to address societal issues and its exemplary performance in employee satisfaction and revenue growth have earned it high praise. Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, has also been recognized for her significant contributions, being featured on the TIME100 list for 2024.
In addition to these global leaders, the list also celebrates the achievements of 13 Philippine companies, reflecting the growing influence and recognition of businesses from the region.
This diverse representation highlights how companies from around the world are making a difference, proving that success can go hand in hand with positive change. From various industries and regions, these companies are leading the way in innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility.