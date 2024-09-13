Alyssa ready to make PVL return

Creamline superstar Alyssa Valdez is looking to make a grand return after sitting out the past two conferences of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Valdez, the heart and soul of the Cool Smashers, said she is looking to see action in the All-Filipino Conference this November after missing the Reinforced Conference last month and the Invitational Conference recently.

Fortunately for her, the Cool Smashers won the past two events without her, prompting them to win the first ever grand slam in Philippine volleyball history.

“Hopefully, yes,” said Valdez, who is being bothered by what the Cool Smashers coaching staff branded as a “minor injury” that sidelined her at the start of the import-flavored conference last July.

Valdez said their championship run has been special to her.

Aside from having a roster that was depleted by either injury or commitment to the national squad, other teams have also beefed up their respective rosters, making Creamline’s journey to the title a bumpy ride.

Akari, for one, had evolved into a powerhouse while Cignal and PLDT are regarded as serious contenders after coming up with impressive performances in the Reinforced Conference, where they disputed the bronze medal.

Valdez said she is proud to see her team beating the HD Spikers in a dramatic 21-25, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13 victory.

“It was very emotional for me because everything happened so fast,” said Valdez, who has been the face of the league in the past decade.

“No one really thought that after a championship, another will follow. It just so happened so fast and here we are with another championship.”

She said the chemistry, bonding and mutual respect they have as a team propelled them to become arguably the most successful volleyball club in the country today.