Alvarez ready to rip ‘knockout artist’

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez aims to turn the tables on knockout artist Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, saying that he will be looking for a knockout himself as he defends his three super middleweight world boxing titles in Las Vegas.

“It’s easy to say you’ll knock me out, but it’s much more difficult to do it,” said Alvarez, who puts his World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization belts on the line against the top rated WBA contender in the 168-pound division.

Alvarez was stripped of his International Boxing Federation belt in July when he opted to take on Berlanga rather than IBF mandatory challenger William Scull.

“Saturday night is going to be very difficult for him, for sure. I’ve prepared for the knockout. I love the feeling of a knockout. I’m going to do my best to get it done.”

Alvarez, 34, brings a record of 61-2-2 with 39 knockouts into what promises to be an explosive confrontation at T-Mobile Arena, where he continues his tradition of fighting on the Mexican Independence Day weekend.

“It’s going to be a firefight,” promised Puerto Rico-born American Berlanga.

“I’m going to make everyone a believer.”

Berlanga burst onto the professional scene, winning his first 16 fights by knockout.

Five unanimous decision victories followed before he delivered a brutal sixth-round technical knockout of Padraig McCrory in February to take his record to 22-0 with 17 knockouts.

The 27-year-old said he can do it again against the vastly experienced champion.

“I’m a knockout artist,” he said.

“Every fighter wants the knockout. We know that he’s a legend and we can’t just go swing for the fences.”

“We have to do it the right way. Sixth-round knockout, that’s what we’re going for. But we’re ready for all 12 rounds if we have to.”

Alvarez has delivered some highlight reel knockouts in a career that has seen him win titles in four divisions.

But his last win inside the distance was an 11th-round technical knockout of Caleb Plant in 2021.

Since losing to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022 in an ill-fated step up to light heavyweight Alvarez has notched four unanimous decision victories, the most recent over compatriot Jaime Munguia in May — his fourth defense of the undisputed world title.