AI-powered OPPO Reno12 series launched

OPPO, a leading smart device brand, recently launched its new OPPO Reno12 Series 5G with brand ambassadors Nadine Lustre and David Licauco.

The star-studded launch events, held in SM City Sta. Rosa and SM City Pampanga, showcased the capabilities of the AI phone and how it can enhance the smartphone experience for Filipinos.

Lustre and Licauco shared their experiences using the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G, highlighting features like its Ultra-Clear Camera System, sleek design, and AI functions such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, and AI LinkBoost.

Lustre praised the AI Eraser 2.0’s improved “Remove People” function and its overall accuracy in editing photos. Licauco, an actor, entrepreneur, and sportsman, enjoyed using the AI Studio to create fun and unique content.

Both celebrities emphasized the ease of use and versatility of the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G, making it a suitable device for various lifestyles and needs. ELI VILLAGONZALO